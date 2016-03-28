UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Moody's On North Dakota
* Moody's affirms North Dakota's aa1 issuer rating, revises outlook to negative
* Change in outlook to negative reflects magnitude of current budget gap, risk of continued economic and revenue volatility
* AA1 issuer rating reflects implied general obligation credit quality of state, incorporates history of sound budget management Source text for Eikon: )
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.