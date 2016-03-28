March 28 Archer Daniels Midland Co :

* CEO J. R. Luciano total compensation of $9.4 million in 2015 versus $9.2 million in 2014

* Chairman P. A. Woertz total compensation of $19.4 million in 2015 versus $17 million in 2014