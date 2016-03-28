BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo sale process in middle of first round, first round bids not in yet; interest is high - CNBC citing source Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee)
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks