UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Nasdaq has hired former head of Chi-X global, Tal Cohen, to run its equities business in North America- Bloomberg, citing spokesman
Source (bloom.bg/22HZMAw) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange