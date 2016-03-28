UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Majesco
* On March 23 co entered into loan agreement with HSBC Bank Usa, National Association pursuant to which HSBC agreed to extend loans to co up to $10 million
* Says will use loan proceeds solely for the purpose of refinancing existing indebtedness, capital expenditures, working capital
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange