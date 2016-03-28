UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Santa Maria Petroleum Inc :
* Says to implement consolidation of its shares on basis of one post-consolidation share for every 12 pre-consolidation shares
* Expects that post-consolidation shares will begin trading on NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under symbol "SMQ.H" on March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange