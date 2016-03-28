BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
March 28 (Reuters) -
* I Squared Capital will announce Viridian Group deal on Tuesday- FT
* I Squared Capital to buy Viridian Group Ltd for 1 billion Euros- FT Source text : (bit.ly/1Si8k6d) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.