Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Officials In SEC's Enforcement Unit Are Looking Into Whether SunEdison Overstated Its Liquidity Last Fall When It Told Investors It Had More Than $1 Bln In Cash - WSJ, citing sources Source :(on.wsj.com/1XZe7le) )
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Centre Léon Bérard enter into molecular profiling research agreement