BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.65 pct at March end
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.65 percent at March end versus 1.67 percent at February end - sec filing
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo advisers asked bidders to submit proposals for their bids, including what assets they hope to acquire and for what price- WSJ
* Bidders for Yahoo were also asked for details on how they would finance a purchase, what conditions or approvals would have to be met on their end - WSJ Source: (on.wsj.com/1VQGCDh) )
* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use