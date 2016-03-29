Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
March 28 Apple Says From Beginning Objected To Fbi's Demand That Apple Build A Backdoor Into Iphone Because It Would Set A Dangerous Precedent
* "this case should never have been brought" - cnbc
* Will continue to help law enforcement with investigations - cnbc Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Centre Léon Bérard enter into molecular profiling research agreement