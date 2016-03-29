BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 PCT
* shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 percent from 8 percent of share nominal value
March 28 Fitch
* China securitisation market to expand at a slower pace in 2016
* Slowdown of china's economy could test performance of collateralised loan obligations
* Consumer credit in china is likely to continue expanding for many years to come
* Securitisation market in china will continue to expand in 2016, although at a slower pace than in 2015
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital