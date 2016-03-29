March 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's On Indonesian,Indian Tower Companies: "We Expect Overall Year On-Year revenue growth of about 8%-10% for tower operators in both countries during the next one to two years"

* Moody's: Indian tower companies have significantly larger scale, when compared with their indonesian counterparts

* Moody's on Indonesian,Indian tower companies: m&a and consolidation are likely in both markets during the next two to three years Source text (bit.ly/1qcFFJi) )