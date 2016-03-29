Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's On Indonesian,Indian Tower Companies: "We Expect Overall Year On-Year revenue growth of about 8%-10% for tower operators in both countries during the next one to two years"
* Moody's: Indian tower companies have significantly larger scale, when compared with their indonesian counterparts
* Moody's on Indonesian,Indian tower companies: m&a and consolidation are likely in both markets during the next two to three years Source text (bit.ly/1qcFFJi) )
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order