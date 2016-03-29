March 29 Cenit AG :

* Dividend of 1.00 euros to be disbursed per share

* FY EBITDA in amount of 12.696 million euros (2014: 11.662 million euros/8.9 pct)

* FY total sales revenues of 121.479 million euros (2014: 123.394 million euros/-1.6 pct)

* FY EBIT of 10.601 million euros (2014: 9.328 million euros/13.6 pct). Earnings per share were 0.87 euros (2014: 0.76 euros/14.5 pct)

* Anticipates sales growth of up to 5 pct and an increase in operating results (EBIT) in high single digits for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)