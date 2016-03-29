March 29 HMS Group :
* Says decided to establish a long-term incentive program
for group's key executives
* Says as basic scenario, program's fund is equal to 5 pct
of company's share capital in form of GDRs, subject to 100 pct
achievement of KPIs
* The actual size of the fund can range from 0 pct to 6 pct
depending on the KPI's accomplishment (profit for the year
attributable to the shareholders and EBITDA)
* Says program will start on May 1, 2016, and its first
award year will be 2016
* The key executives will be awarded with GDRs for 2016,
2017 and 2018 years
* The transfer of GDRs will be done over 2018 - 2021 period,
if they are still employed by HMS Group
