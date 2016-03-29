March 29 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Takes action to end joint venture with Resilux

* ATG, through its new strategic partnership, remains committed to unlocking growth potential of Airopack through further investments

* Resilux's outstanding shareholder loans and financial debts to Airolux of around 37 million euros ($41.39 million) will have to be repaid as required by relevant agreements