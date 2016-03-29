BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.65 pct at March end
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.65 percent at March end versus 1.67 percent at February end - sec filing
March 29 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Takes action to end joint venture with Resilux
* ATG, through its new strategic partnership, remains committed to unlocking growth potential of Airopack through further investments
* Resilux's outstanding shareholder loans and financial debts to Airolux of around 37 million euros ($41.39 million) will have to be repaid as required by relevant agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.65 percent at March end versus 1.67 percent at February end - sec filing
* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use