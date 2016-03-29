March 29 Elisa Oyj :

* Says continues a tender offer for Anvia shares until April 8 at 6:00 pm

* Says has made the tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at 2,000 euros ($2,237) per share on Feb. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)