BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 PCT
* shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 percent from 8 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9pakO) Further company coverage: )
March 29 Lancashire Holdings Ltd
* On 24 March 2016, it and its wholly owned subsidiary Lancashire Insurance Company Limited entered into a new $300 million five year letter of credit and revolving credit facility
* Credit facility with Lloyds Bank Plc and Barclays Bank Plc as joint bookrunners
* Facility is a replacement of expiring capacity for group
* Letters of credit will be used to support obligations under reinsurance liabilities of Lancashire Insurance Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage: