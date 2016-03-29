BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 PCT
* shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 percent from 8 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9pakO) Further company coverage: )
March 29 Sagax AB :
* Extends six lease agreements regarding total of 64,000 square meters in Germany
* Agreements have been extended by 5 years
* Agreements' total rental value is 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($168.80 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2936 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 percent from 8 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9pakO) Further company coverage: )
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage: