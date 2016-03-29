BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
March 29 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Herantis Pharma receives orphan designation of Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor (CDNF) for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints