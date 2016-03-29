BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 PCT
* shareholders increase FY cash dividend to 10 percent from 8 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9pakO) Further company coverage: )
March 29 Taaleri Oyj :
* Taaleri Investments Ltd accepted a binding offer made by Etera Mutual Pension Insurance company for all of forest fund Metsärahasto II Ky's company holdings
* Selling price for Taaleri's Finsilva holdings 48 million euros ($53.68 million), earnings guidance unchanged
* Offer is expected to lead to finalisation of sale by end of April
* If the sale is finalised, it will have a positive impact on Taaleri Group's result for 2016. Taaleri leaves its earnings guidance unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage: