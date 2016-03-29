March 29 Starbreeze AB

* Says expands its publishing initiative by investing $750,000 in Freeform Labs VR game ElemenTerra

* Finances development and receives 50 pct of royalties for lifetime of game

* Freeform Labs and Starbreeze Publishing AB will each own 50 pct of intellectual property rights

* As a part of agreement, three founding members of Freeform Labs will set up part of their operations in Starbreeze LA offices

* ElemenTerra is a social VR world-building puzzle game, that takes place amidst a cosmic event of the cataclysmic sort