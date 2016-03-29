BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
March 29 Poxel SA :
* Poxel has been granted U.S. composition of matter patent for direct AMPK activator PXL770 for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes and related disorders
* Patent includes Poxel's second lead product candidate PXL770 for treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as other indications
* PXL770 is a first-in-class product candidate and is currently in a phase 1 trial
* Patent includes 10 claims and is valid through 2033
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints