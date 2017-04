March 29 Aker Solutions Asa :

* Aker Solutions to provide global subsea engineering services to BP

* Aker Solutions asa says contract has a fixed period of five years and may be extended by two years

* It covers subsea engineering services, asset integrity management and operations support

* Aker Solutions asa says both parties agreed not to disclose contract value