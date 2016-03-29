March 29 Standard Group Ltd :

* FY 2015 revenue of 4.49 billion shillings versus 4.78 billion shillings last year

* FY pre-tax loss of 395.8 million shillings versus profit of 326.1 million shillings last year

* Says the group will return to profitability in 2016