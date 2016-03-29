BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
March 29 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Chief Financial Officer Holger Hohrein is resigning from his position as of June 30
* Successor is currently being arranged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share