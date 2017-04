March 29 European Reliance General Insurance Co SA :

* FY 2015 sales at 172.7 million euro ($193.11 million) versus 166.3 million euro year ago

* FY 2015 net profit at 11.2 million euro versus 10.2 million euro year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2015 at 15.6 million euro versus 8.8 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MPcsZG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)