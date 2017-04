March 29 Nordicom A/S :

* FY EBVAT 24.4 million Danish crowns ($3.67 million) versus 40.5 million crowns year ago

* FY rental income 151.3 million crowns versus 158.5 million crowns year ago

* FY net sales 177.2 million crowns versus 384.1 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016 EBVAT at about 20 - 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

