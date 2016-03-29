BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
March 29 CNinsure Inc
* President and co-founder Qiuping Lai has retired from company and board of directors
* Chunlin Wang, chief executive officer of company, has been elected to fill vacancy on board
* Resignation and appointment became effective March 27, 2016
* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara