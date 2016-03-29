March 29 Terraform Global Inc :
* Sees filing of annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year
ended December 31, 2015 to be delayed beyond march 30, 2016
* Expect to file a form 12b-25 on or prior to march 30, 2016
* Currently have identified a material weakness in internal
controls over financial reporting
* Have not yet completed all steps and tasks necessary to
finalize financial statements and other required disclosures
* Sunedison has not performed as obligated under management
services deal, in particular with respect to financial
reporting, control matters
* Sunedison has not or may not be able to perform under
other agreements, including deal with respect to contribution of
projects in Uruguay, India
* Sunedison has not or may not be able to perform under
other deals, including pending dropdown of some India project
portfolio of 425 MW bought by Terraform Global Llc
* If Sunedison does not perform under some agreements, it
could have a material adverse effect on Terraform global
* Due to Sunedison's liquidity difficulties, there is a
substantial risk that Sunedison will soon seek bankruptcy
protection
* If Sunedison seek bankruptcy protection it would have a
material adverse effect on Terraform global
* In addition, Sunedison, inc. Has experienced delays in
completing construction of Bora Bora wind power project
* In event Sunedison seeks bankruptcy protection, Terraform
global will have sufficient liquidity to support its ongoing
operations
* Terraform global llc, Sunedison Holdings corp may agree to
substitute projects initially anticipated to be transferred with
different project
* Sunedison holdings corporation has not yet proposed any
substitute projects
* In active discussions with credit lenders to obtain
extension with regarding required delivery of form 10-k for year
ended Dec 31, 2015
