March 29 Cross Industries AG :

* Concentration on its listing in Prime Market

* Delisting of its two subsidiaries KTM AG and WP AG is being prepared in order to establish a leaner capital market structure

* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH will submit a public purchase offer to all free-float shareholders of KTM AG, as free-float in KTM AG currently amounts only to 0.6 pct

* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH holds already 51.4 pct of share capital and voting rights of KTM AG

* Offer price will amount to 122.50 euros($137)per share of KTM AG

* Offer price will amount to 18 euros per share of WP AG