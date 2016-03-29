March 29 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* 20 percent payouts for investors in two Panamax tankers

* Investors in two tankers 'American Sun' and 'Canadian Sun' will be receiving a further payout of 20 percent of their equity in march

* Total of around 5.1 million euros ($5.70 million)is being paid out Source text - bit.ly/1qd0gNH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)