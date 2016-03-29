BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
March 29 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* 20 percent payouts for investors in two Panamax tankers
* Investors in two tankers 'American Sun' and 'Canadian Sun' will be receiving a further payout of 20 percent of their equity in march
* Total of around 5.1 million euros ($5.70 million)is being paid out Source text - bit.ly/1qd0gNH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share