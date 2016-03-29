BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
March 29 Biosintez OJSC :
* FY 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 42,000 roubles versus 38,000 roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 3.21 billion roubles versus 2.59 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/22WY7nd
* Puma Biotechnology announces FDA advisory committee to review neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer