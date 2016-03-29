BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
March 29 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Providing information to correct inaccuracies, misstatements that appeared in recent media report concerning 2015 audited financial results
* "We categorically deny claims being made in report and our independent auditors stand by our results" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara