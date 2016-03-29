March 29 Tronox Ceo In Letter
* Thomas casey, chairman and ceo, issued a message to
colleagues, customers and shareholders informing them of a
medical condition
* Board has adopted a plan whereby should casey be unable or
unwilling to continue to serve as ceo, board will appoint an
interim ceo
* "would like to let you know that i am fighting colon
cancer and am currently undergoing chemotherapy"
* Board is in process of identifying several candidates for
interim ceo position - sec filing
* "have been tolerating treatment well and have been able to
work leading our company substantially as normal"
