March 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit imaging ltd. Announces findings by its subsidiary,
plaza centers, with respect to certain agreements executed in
the past
* Become aware of some issues with respect to some
agreements executed in past by plaza in connection with casa
radio project in romania
* Plaza's board has appointed chairman of plaza's audit
committee to investigate matters internally
* Plaza has approached and is co-operating fully with
relevant romanian authorities
* Plaza's board has also appointed independent law firms to
perform an independent review of issues raised
* Following plaza's report, co's audit committee has decided
to appoint special committee to examine matters raised in
plaza's announcement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)