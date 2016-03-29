BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
March 29 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform specialty products corporation confirms fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results post 10-k filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.