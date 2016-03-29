March 29 Prima Moda SA :

* Says signs letters of intent with companies from Conhpol group, i.e.Conhpol-Bis Sp. z o.o., "CONHPOL" and Conhpol Dynamic

* Says parties intend to cooperate in particular in design, production and sale of shoes of total value of 3 million zlotys ($790,243.13) a year