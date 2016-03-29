March 29 Biofrontera AG :

* Resolves on capital increase

* To increase registered capital of company from currently 27,847,814 euros by up to 2,499,999 euros from Authorized Capital I to up to 30,347,813 euros by issuing up to 2,499,999 new shares

* Net proceeds of about 4.9 million euros ($5.49 million) to be used to cover operational expenses of company and further development of marketing product Ameluz