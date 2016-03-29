The long, rough ride ahead for "Made in America"
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
March 29 Biofrontera AG :
* Resolves on capital increase
* To increase registered capital of company from currently 27,847,814 euros by up to 2,499,999 euros from Authorized Capital I to up to 30,347,813 euros by issuing up to 2,499,999 new shares
* Net proceeds of about 4.9 million euros ($5.49 million) to be used to cover operational expenses of company and further development of marketing product Ameluz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
* Application for extension of time to hold annual general meeting