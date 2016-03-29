Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 29 McCormick & Company Inc
* Believe our offer for Premier Foods is highly attractive- conf call
* CEO - in the process of labeling over 70 percent of mccormick brand spices, herbs and extracts as non-GMO
* Ceo - transitioning 80 percent of gourmet line to organic this year - conf call
* Where there are genetically modified materials in some of our products, will find way to remove them or label them as is appropriate
* Premier Foods just 1 idea in our robust acquisition pipeline- conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
