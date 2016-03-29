March 29 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Says is to develop skin care ingredients based on olive biomass

* Says the company and Zembra Ltd of UK have signed a letter of intent for commercialization of biomass from olive oil production

* Over next months, the company will carry out testing of olive oil biomass in order to establish its safety profile and efficacy in relation to skin care applications

* Agreement does not include any initial payments

* Says the company will carry the costs related to the testing of Zembra's technology for skin care applications, and Zembra will receive payments when the product has reached commercial use