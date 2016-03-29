Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Innofactor Plc :
* Says share repurchase ends and repurchased shares are cancelled
* During Sept. 1, 2015 - March 9, 2016, company repurchased total of 702,197 of company shares in average price of 0.85 euro
* Total purchase price of shares was 600,003.64 euros ($672,604.08)
* Of the 702,197 company shares acquired, a total of 149,837 shares were granted against payment to two new key persons of Innofactor
* Decided to cancel 552,360 company shares in its possession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order