* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
March 29 CGI Group Inc
* CGI enters into long-term partnership with the Swedish social insurance agency to help drive its digital transformation
* Five-Year agreement is valued at approximately 500 million swedish krona (approx. CAD $80 million )
* Agreement includes an option to extend for two years
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company