March 29 Icap Plc

* ICAP announces bondholder consent for disposal

* Have successfully obtained consent to amend certain terms and conditions in respect of proposed disposal of ICAP's global hybrid voice-broking and information business to Tullett Prebon

Consent from holders of 125,000,000 stg 5.50 percent guaranteed notes due July 2018 and holders of eur 350,000,000 3.125 percent notes due March 2019