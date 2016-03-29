BRIEF-NexC Partners receives approval for normal course issuer bid
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company
March 29 Icap Plc
* ICAP announces bondholder consent for disposal
* Have successfully obtained consent to amend certain terms and conditions in respect of proposed disposal of ICAP's global hybrid voice-broking and information business to Tullett Prebon
* Consent from holders of 125,000,000 stg 5.50 percent guaranteed notes due July 2018 and holders of eur 350,000,000 3.125 percent notes due March 2019
* State of Nevada extends Wells Fargo banking agreement until 2021