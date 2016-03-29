BRIEF-NexC Partners receives approval for normal course issuer bid
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company
March 29 Kinnevik
* Kinnevik invests USD 65 mln in Betterment
* Kinnevik will own 9.3 pct of share capital of Betterment, valuing business at USD 700 mln
* Betterment is the largest automated investing service company in the United States, managing nearly USD 4 bln of assets for more than 150,000 customers
* State of Nevada extends Wells Fargo banking agreement until 2021