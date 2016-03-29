March 29 Kinnevik

* Kinnevik invests USD 65 mln in Betterment

* Kinnevik will own 9.3 pct of share capital of Betterment, valuing business at USD 700 mln

* Betterment is the largest automated investing service company in the United States, managing nearly USD 4 bln of assets for more than 150,000 customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: