BRIEF-Torchlight announces private placement of $8 mln in unsecured promissory notes
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
March 29 Trius Investments Inc
* Entered purchase and sale agreement to sell its waste collection business to Fero Waste & Recycling
* Will receive about $5 million for sale of assets and goodwill of its wholly owned units
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company