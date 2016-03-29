BRIEF-Torchlight announces private placement of $8 mln in unsecured promissory notes
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
March 29 Ampliphi Biosciences :
* Audit committee concluded co' s consolidated statements for year ended Dec 31, 2014, three, six months ended June 30, 2014 should no longer be relied upon
* Consolidated statements for three, nine months ended Sept 30, 2014,three months ended June 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
* Consolidated statements for the mentioned periods contain errors in accounting for basic and diluted income (loss) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: