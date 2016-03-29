March 29 Ampliphi Biosciences :

* Audit committee concluded co' s consolidated statements for year ended Dec 31, 2014, three, six months ended June 30, 2014 should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated statements for three, nine months ended Sept 30, 2014,three months ended June 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated statements for the mentioned periods contain errors in accounting for basic and diluted income (loss) per share