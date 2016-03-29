March 29 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA
(CCTPL), signs a 3-year deal with the Finland-based NA Cosmetics
Oy for the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate
product in Finland
* Says the estimated value of CCTPL's distribution
agreement with NA Cosmetics Oy is about 1.4 million zlotys
($369,150) in the 3-year period
* CCTPL also signs a 3-year deal with the South Africa-based
180 Skin Therapy (PTY) LTD for the distribution of the same
product in Southern African Development Community
* The deal is for about 1.5 million zlotys ($395,500) over 3
years
($1 = 3.7925 zlotys)
