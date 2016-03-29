March 29 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA (CCTPL), signs a 3-year deal with the Finland-based NA Cosmetics Oy for the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Finland

* Says the estimated value of CCTPL's distribution agreement with NA Cosmetics Oy is about 1.4 million zlotys ($369,150) in the 3-year period

* CCTPL also signs a 3-year deal with the South Africa-based 180 Skin Therapy (PTY) LTD for the distribution of the same product in Southern African Development Community

* The deal is for about 1.5 million zlotys ($395,500) over 3 years ($1 = 3.7925 zlotys)