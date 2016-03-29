Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 (Reuters) -
* SoundCloud says "Soundcloud Go, our subscription service for listeners, is now available in the U.S" - Blog Source text - (bit.ly/1RNljCt) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order