UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :
* FY EBITDA loss 92.1 million Danish crowns versus profit 112.1 million crowns year ago
* FY net sales 783.5 million crowns versus 1.01 billion crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 turnover at 770 million - 800 million crowns
* Sees 2016 EBITDA recurring at 55 million - 62 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.