March 29 (Reuters) -

* General Motors is recalling nearly 6,300 police cars in the U.S. because the electric power-assisted steering can fail-AP

* Recall covers Chevrolet Caprice police pursuit vehicles from the 2014 to 2016 model, GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported-AP

Source (apne.ws/1LX4XoF) (Bengaluru Newsroom)